Teenager rescued with 7 others from a broken cable car over a Pakistan gorge says it was a miracle
By RIAZ KHAN and MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A teenage survivor says his rescue along with seven others from a broken cable car dangling over a steep gorge in northwestern Pakistan was a miracle. He says he and the others felt repeatedly that death was imminent during the 16-hour ordeal. The passengers, including six students, were pulled from the cable car in several rescue attempts Tuesday. One of the youngest children was grabbed by a commando attached to a helicopter by rope. Rescuers then constructed a makeshift chairlift and pulled the others to safety. Locally made cable cars are a widely used form of transportation in the mountainous Battagram district where the accident occurred.