Teen with a knife wounds an 8-year-old girl at a school in eastern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a teenage boy armed with a knife has wounded an eight-year-old girl at a school in eastern Germany. Police say the incident happened in Bischofswerda, east of the city of Dresden, on Wednesday morning. The girl was taken to a hospital by helicopter with injuries to the head and neck. The 16-year-old assailant, also a student, was overpowered and also was taken to a hospital, and the situation was under control, according to police. The school building was evacuated.

