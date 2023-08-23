Saint-Gobain to close New Hampshire plant blamed for PFAS water contamination

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — A French company that has been blamed for contaminating drinking water in some New Hampshire communities with a group of chemicals known as PFAS says it plans to close its plant there and will work with the state on an ongoing environmental investigation. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics said in a statement Wednesday that it will “restructure its composite solutions business in the United States.” The France-based company, which bought the Merrimack plant from ChemFAB in 2000, initially believed it wasn’t emitting anything harmful. But the state said that changed in 2004 after the company installed more sophisticated technology and realized it was emitting the chemical.

