North Dakota Gov. Burgum may miss GOP presidential debate after hurting himself playing basketball
Associated Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum may not be able to participate in the first Republican presidential debate after injuring himself playing basketball. Campaign spokesman Lance Trover said Wednesday it’s “unclear if he will be able to stand at the debate.” The spokesman says Burgum’s team will have more information later. The injury occurred Tuesday night, and Burgum was taken to a hospital. Missing the debate would be a massive setback for Burgum, who’s the least known of the eight candidates expected to take the stage in Milwaukee on Wednesday night. The two-hour debate of the GOP primary is Burgum’s best opportunity to introduce himself to voters.