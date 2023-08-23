Nicaraguan government bans Jesuit order, confiscates all property

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua’s government has declared the Jesuit religious order illegal, and ordered the confiscation of all its property. The move comes a week after the government of President Daniel Ortega confiscated the prestigious Jesuit-run University of Central America in Nicaragua, arguing it was a “center of terrorism.” The confiscation order published Wednesday claimed the Jesuits had failed to comply with tax reporting. It was the latest in a series of increasingly authoritarian actions by the government against the Catholic Church and opposition figures. The Jesuit order, known as the Society of Jesus, has condemned the measures.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.