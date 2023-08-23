Kelce center of attention in offseason, center of Eagles run to Super Bowl this season
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Kelce has mixed fun and football like no one else for the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce is a Super Bowl champion and enters the season having started 139 straight games. It’s the second-longest active streak in the NFL and second-longest in franchise history. Kelce has been a member of The Associated Press All-Pro team five times and named to the Pro Bowl six times. He’s also appeared on Saturday Night Live, been profiled in celebrity magazines and has reveled in the man-of-the-people touches that put him on the short list of Philadelphia’s most beloved athletes.