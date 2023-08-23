Judge clears the way for a civil case to proceed against Alec Baldwin and ‘Rust’ producers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has rejected a request by Alec Baldwin’s attorneys to dismiss a civil lawsuit by three “Rust” crew members who allege cost-cutting endangered the cast and crew as the actor-producer skipped his own safety training. Baldwin has argued he’s not responsible as an actor or a producer through his company El Dorado Pictures. Prosecutors have yet to decide if they’ll refile criminal charges against Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after receiving a new analysis of the gun used during the 2021 rehearsal. During a hearing Wednesday, his attorneys raised concerns about self-incrimination and asked that the civil case be delayed. The judge refused, saying discovery can proceed and that he would be mindful of Baldwin’s rights.

