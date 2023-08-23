Germany is moving forward with a plan to ease its citizenship rules as it seeks to attract workers

BERLIN (AP) — Germany plans to ease rules for obtaining its citizenship under legislation approved by the Cabinet. The government contends that the project will bolster the integration of immigrants and help an economy that is struggling with a shortage of skilled workers. The legislation passed on Wednesday still requires approval from the lower house of parliament. It could take effect in January. The government plans to make people eligible for citizenship after five years in Germany, or three in case of “special integration accomplishments,” rather than eight or six years at present. German-born children would automatically become citizens if one parent has been a legal resident for five years. Restrictions on holding dual citizenship will also be dropped.

