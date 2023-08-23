Five high school students, from all over the country, have been named National Student Poets

NEW YORK (AP) — Five high school students from Florida to Utah have been selected as this year’s National Student Poets. Each winner represents a different region in the country and brings their own distinctive background and perspective. The student poets each receive $5,000 and will help oversee workshops, readings and other activities. The program was founded more than a decade ago. Previous poets have appeared at the White House and Lincoln Center, among other venues. The National Student Poets Program is a partnership among the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers.

