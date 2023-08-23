Skip to Content
Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation

By ACACIA CORONADO and JUAN LOZANO
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Temperatures are soaring in the central U.S., leading to deaths and damage. A National Weather Service official says more dangerous heat is expected this week. The harsh heat wave has led to deaths, broken records, damaged Texas roads and water lines, and evacuated a nursing home. Some cities are bracing for triple digit temperatures through August. Louisiana officials say there have been 25 heat-related deaths this summer. In Nebraska, a 1-year-old left in a hot van died. The weather service official says the brunt of the enduring heat has hit states from Florida to New Mexico.

Associated Press

