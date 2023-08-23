Ambulance dispatcher dies after being shot in parking lot over weekend; estranged husband charged

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas dispatcher who was shot in the parking lot of a Little Rock-area ambulance service over the weekend has died. Cassandra Pena-Romero died on Wednesday from her injuries from Saturday’s shooting in the parking lot of the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services parking lot. Omar Pena-Romero, her estranged husband, was arrested Saturday night in the shooting and was charged Wednesday with capital murder. Cassandra Pena-Romero had worked at Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services since 2021 and had filed for divorce from her estranged husband earlier this month. Omar Pena-Romero was being held at the Pulaski County jail without bond in the shooting.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.