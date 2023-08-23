ACLU sues over Tennessee House Republican ban on signs after 3 people were kicked out of a hearing
By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Republicans are being sued over their new rule banning the public from holding signs during floor and committee proceedings. The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee filed the lawsuit Wednesday in a Nashville state court. It’s on behalf of three people ordered by a Republican subcommittee chair to be removed by state troopers just a day prior for holding signs during a committee hearing. The GOP-dominated Statehouse is meeting for a special session in reaction to a Nashville school shooting in March. A spokesperson for the House speaker did not immediately comment.