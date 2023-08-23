Construction platform at railroad bridge being built in India collapses, killing at least 26 workers

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Police say that a construction platform at a railroad bridge being built in northeastern India has collapsed, killing at least 26 workers and injuring two others. The platform collapsed Wednesday at a bridge in Sairang, a town on the outskirts of Aizawal, the capital of Mizoram state. The bridge has been under construction for nearly two years. Police say that people living in a nearby village rescued injured workers and rushed them to hospital. Railroad authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse. There were 40 workers at the site when the accident happened, according to the police. Rescuers from the government-run National Disaster Response Force have hurried to the scene to search for survivors.

