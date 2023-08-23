A former principal of an Australian Jewish school sentenced to 15 years for child sex abuse

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former principal of an Australian Jewish school has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after she was convicted of sexually abusing two students. A judge order Malka Leifer to serve at least 11 years and six months of the sentence before she can be considered for early release. As soon as she is released from a Victoria state prison, she will likely be deported to her native Israel. Leifer was principal of Melbourne’s ultra-Orthodox Adass Israel School when she abused two sisters between 2004 and 2007. A Victoria County Court jury in April convicted her of 18 of 27 charges of sex abuse that she was tried on.

