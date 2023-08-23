Skip to Content
3-year-old girl is shot through wall by murder suspect firing at officers, police say

RIDGE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet fired at police officers by a murder suspect pierced the wall of her New York apartment and hit her. Suffolk County police say 38-year-old Gary Jones later took his own life after a standoff with police in the Long Island community of Ridge.  Detectives investigating a homicide went to an apartment there Tuesday evening. Police say Jones appeared from another room and started shooting. They say one shot went through a wall and hit a 3-year-old girl in the next apartment. The girl is hospitalized and stable.

