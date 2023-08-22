Windows are shattered in a Moscow suburb as Russia says it thwarts latest Ukraine drone attack
By The Associated Press
Russian officials say air defense systems have thwarted four nighttime Ukrainian drone attacks. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that the falling wreckage of one drone shattered an apartment building’s windows and damaged vehicles in Moscow’s western suburbs. There were no reports of injuries in the latest drone attacks that Russia blames on Kyiv, as the war approaches its 18-month milestone. Though the drone attacks on Russian soil have occurred almost daily in recent weeks, they have caused little damage. Even so, they have unnerved some Russians and are in line with the Ukrainian president’s pledge to take the war into the heart of Russia.