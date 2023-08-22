Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Texas coast. It is expected to bring rain along the border

PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — Tropical Storm Harold has made landfall on the South Texas coast, where it is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 50 mph in areas along the U.S.-Mexico border. Forecasters said Tuesday that the storm is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain with some isolated amounts of up to 6 inches in South Texas through Wednesday. In Mexico, the forecast calls for 4 to 6 inches of rain with isolated areas receiving up to 10 inches in the state of northern Coahuila and northern Nuevo Leon through Wednesday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.