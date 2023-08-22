The African Union suspends Niger until ‘the effective restoration of constitutional order’

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — The African Union has suspended Niger from all of its institutions and activities “until the effective restoration of constitutional order” following last month’s coup. The council of the 55-nation bloc made the decision after mutinous soldiers overthrew Niger’s democratically elected president last month and quickly entrenched themselves in power, rebuffing most dialogue efforts. President Mohamed Bazoum, his wife and son have been kept under house arrest in the capital.

