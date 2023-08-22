Prosecutors prepare evidence in trial of 3 men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — Opening arguments are scheduled for Wednesday in the trial of three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Eric Molitor and brothers William Null and Michael Null are charged with providing material support for terrorist acts. They are pleading not guilty. A jury was selected Monday in Antrim County, where Whitmer has a Lake Michigan vacation home. Investigators say the defendants were among 14 men involved in the plot to abduct Whitmer there in retaliation for her policies during the pandemic, which shut down schools and restricted the economy. Nine of the defendants have been convicted elsewhere, including four who pleaded guilty. Two were acquitted.

By JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE Associated Press

