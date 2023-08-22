In session reacting to school shooting, Tennessee GOP lawmaker orders removal of public from hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The second day of Tennessee’s special legislative session has been filled with emotional and chaotic scenes in which Republican lawmakers largely ignored calls to address gun control. On Tuesday, families close to a Nashville fatal school shooting broke down in tears after Republican leaders ordered state troopers to remove them and others from a legislative hearing room while they waited to testify in favor of gun control measures. Democratic lawmakers have criticized the new rules but Republicans say they’re needed to ensure every voice is heard.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.