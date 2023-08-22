Danish defense minister swaps places with economy minister days after donation of F-16s to Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The defense and economy ministers in Denmark’s centrist government have swapped places. The move Tuesday came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Danish lawmakers for providing Kyiv with F-16 warplanes. Jakob Ellemann-Jensen — the deputy prime minister in the Danish three-party coalition — says he will become economy minister while Troels Lund Poulsen who acted as defense minister while Ellemann-Jensen was on a five-month leave of absence for health reasons, returns to the defense ministry. Lund Poulsen was considered the architect of the donation of the F-16 to Ukraine. The Netherlands and Denmark announced Sunday they will give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine, in a boost to its difficult counteroffensive against Russia.

