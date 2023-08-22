Behind ‘Bottoms,’ the wild, queer and bloody high school sex comedy coming to theaters
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
Two unpopular friends, PJ and Josie, are eager to lose their virginity to two beautiful cheerleaders in the wild new comedy “Bottoms,” which opens in theaters Friday. The only way they can figure out how to get close to said cheerleaders, however, is to form an all-female self-defense club that quickly devolves into a bloody fight club. Director Emma Seligman and her co-writer and star Rachel Sennott knew it had the potential to be riotously funny, slyly insightful and boundary pushing for queer teen representation. Sennott co-stars with “The Bear” breakout Ayo Edibiri in what could be a new teen comedy classic.