Behind ‘Bottoms,’ the wild, queer and bloody high school sex comedy coming to theaters

Two unpopular friends, PJ and Josie, are eager to lose their virginity to two beautiful cheerleaders in the wild new comedy “Bottoms,” which opens in theaters Friday. The only way they can figure out how to get close to said cheerleaders, however, is to form an all-female self-defense club that quickly devolves into a bloody fight club. Director Emma Seligman and her co-writer and star Rachel Sennott knew it had the potential to be riotously funny, slyly insightful and boundary pushing for queer teen representation. Sennott co-stars with “The Bear” breakout Ayo Edibiri in what could be a new teen comedy classic.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.