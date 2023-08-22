11 killed in explosion at coal mine in northern China

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say 11 people have been killed in a coal mine explosion in northern China, in a reminder of the country’s continued dependence on the energy source. The blast occurred late Monday on the outskirts of the historic city of Yan’an in mountainous Shaanxi province, where mining has long been a key driver of the local economy. The provincial Department of Emergency Management says 90 miners were in the shaft at the time of the explosion, which is still under investigation. While swiftly adding wind and solar power, China remains dependent on coal for the bulk of its energy and is the world’s largest producer and consumer of the fuel source.

