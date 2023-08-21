WWE’s WrestleMania 40 ticket sales show strength of the brand months before 2-day event
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer
WWE is flexing its branding muscle, selling more than 90,000 tickets to next year’s WrestleMania about eight months before the premium live event is held and before a single match has been announced. Tickets for WrestleMania 40, which will take place in Philadelphia on April 6 and April 7, 2024, went on sale on Friday. In one day, ticket sales for WrestleMania 40 topped the all-time total gross record of $21.6 million set by this year’s WrestleMania 39.