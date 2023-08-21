Want to tune in for the first GOP presidential debate? Here’s how to watch

It’s almost time for the first Republican presidential debate. The two-hour debate will start at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday and be moderated by Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. It’s airing exclusively on Fox News and the Fox Business Network, as well as across Fox’s website and other streaming and digital platforms. That’s different from some previous presidential debates, which have been simulcast across a number of major networks and cable channels. Candidates will be on stage at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in a battleground state that will also play host to the Republican National Convention next year.

