Cyprus rescues 115 Syrian migrants aboard 3 separate boats over the last three days

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police have rescued 18 Syrian migrants after their boat started taking on water some 3.5 miles off the Mediterranean island nation’s southeastern coast. Police said Monday the 11 men, three unescorted minors one woman and her three children had set sail from Tartus, Syria and were brought ashore aboard a police patrol vessel. State-run Cyprus News Agency reported that the woman and her children were taken to hospital after one of the kids had fainted. The migrants’ boat reportedly sank. The latest rescue comes after police rescued another 97 Syrian migrants aboard two boats over the last 72 hours.

