2nd person found dead in eastern Washington wildfires, hundreds of structures burned

Authorities say a second person has died in wildfires in eastern Washington state that have burned hundreds of structures and briefly closed a section of an interstate. Fire officials said Monday that a body was found Sunday in the vicinity of the Oregon fire north of Spokane. Another person died Friday in the Gray fire west of Spokane. Gov. Jay Inslee recently declared a statewide emergency because of those and other fires. Inslee said Monday he spoke with President Joe Biden about securing federal dollars to help firefighting efforts. Also Monday, a section of Interstate 90 that had closed because of the flames reopened.

