17-year-old Palestinian killed during Israeli military raid in northern West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say that Israeli security forces have stormed into a town the northern occupied West Bank, leading to fighting that killed a 17-year-old Palestinian. The Israeli military Tuesday conducted an arrest raid into the town of Zababdeh south of the militant hotbed of Jenin. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that 17-year-old Othman Abu Kharj was fatally shot. The raid came as Israeli security forces were still searching for the Palestinian gunman that carried out Saturday’s shooting attack in the northern Palestinian city of Hawara that killed an Israeli father and son. In the southern West Bank, the Israeli army said it captured two Palestinians suspected of perpetrating a shooting attack the day before.

