Potential holy wars in Big 12 with BYU becoming league’s 3rd private Christian school

There could be some new holy wars brewing in the evolving Big 12 Conference. There are now three private Christian schools from different denominations in the league with BYU coming in this season. The Cougars, who were the 1984 national champions, played the past 12 seasons as an independent. They are now in the same league with Baylor and TCU, who have an 118-game rivalry that dates back to a scoreless tie in 1899. BYU will play at TCU on October 14. The Cougars aren’t scheduled to play Baylor, but they split a home-and-home series the past two seasons.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.