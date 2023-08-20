Navy shipbuilders’ union approves 3-year labor pact at Bath Iron Works

BATH, Maine (AP) — The largest union at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works, located in Maine, has approved a three-year contract, averting another strike like the one three years ago. Machinists Union Local S6 approved the pact with 76% of members backing the deal in online voting that began on Friday and concluded Sunday afternoon. A union spokesperson said the contract negotiations went “smoothly” overall — a far cry from three years ago when the union went on strike for 63 days. The 2020 strike contributed to construction delays.

