Egyptian journalist detained following mysterious plane coverage, his employer says

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian fact-checking platform says authorities have detained one of its journalists following its coverage of a plane that was seized in Zambia along with its cargo after making a stop in Cairo. The platform says security forces arrested Karim Asaad Saturday from his home in al-Shorouk neighborhood in eastern Cairo. The outlet accused security forces of assaulting Asaad’s wife and threatening their child while detaining the journalist. Asaad’s whereabouts remain unknown, it added. There was no immediate comment from the government. Egypt is one the world’s top jailers of journalists, along with Turkey and China, according to media watchdogs. Authorities have for years targeted journalists as part of a wide-scale crackdown on dissent and government critics.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.