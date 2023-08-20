Skip to Content
AP-Colorado

Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari set to be sentenced to life in prison

By
Published 10:04 PM

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari is expected to be sent to prison for the rest of his life when he is sentenced in federal court Monday. U.S. government prosecutors are also seeking an estimated $25 million in penalties from Larry Rudolph. He was found guilty in federal court last year for mail fraud for cashing in nearly $5 million in insurance policies for his wife, Bianca Rudolph. Prosecutors say he wanted to live a lavish retirement with his longtime girlfriend with the help of the insurance money.

Article Topic Follows: AP-Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content