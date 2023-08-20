A roadside bomb in northwest Pakistan kills 11 laborers near the border with Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say at least eleven laborers were killed and two others wounded when a roadside bomb destroyed their vehicle in North Waziristan district near the border with Afghanistan. Police officer Ibrar Khan said Sunday that the incident took place the previous night in the Gulmir Kot area. He said the explosion destroyed the vehicle that was carrying 16 people, killing 11 of the workers on the spot while two wounded were taken to the hospital. North Waziristan served as safe haven for Islamic militants for decades until massive military operations there and other tribal regions in recent years. Most militants escaped across the border but often strike back, targeting military convoys and civilians.

