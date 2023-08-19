Suspected Palestinian shooting attack kills 2 Israelis in West Bank, Israeli military says

BALATA REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military says two Israelis have been killed in a suspected Palestinian shooting attack in the occupied West Bank. It was the latest outburst of violence to rock the region. The military said Saturday it was searching for suspects and setting up roadblocks near the town of Hawara, a volatile area in the northern West Bank. Since last spring, the West Bank has seen some of the deadliest fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in nearly two decades.

By SAM MCNEIL and NASSER NASSER Associated Press

