Pakistani police seek to arrest father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who died in the UK

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police in the eastern province of Punjab are seeking to arrest a man in connection with the death of his 10-year-old daughter in the U.K. Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking, on the southern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10, U.K. police said in a statement. They identified her father, Urfan, his partner, Beinash Batool, and Irfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, as people they want to speak to as part of their investigation. Police said an autopsy didn’t establish a cause of death but did show that Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries”. Her father and his two companions traveled to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Aug. 9 but have disappeared from sight.

