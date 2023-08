Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering control

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control. The recall covers certain Sentra cars from 2020 through 2022. Tie rods help vehicles move the wheels for steering. Nissan says in documents posted Saturday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that if tie rods become bent, they can break and affect the steering, increasing the risk of a crash. Owners should contact dealers if their steering wheel is off center or they feel a vibration. At first, dealers will inspect and replace any bent or broken tie rods. Once a new design is available, they’ll replace both the left and right tie rods at no cost to owners.

