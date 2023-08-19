Lebanese state media say Syrian man suspected of deadly bombing committed suicide to avoid detention

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state news agency says a Syrian citizen suspected of being behind a deadly bombing near the Syrian capital last month that killed and wounded dozens committed suicide when gunmen tried to detain him in a Beirut suburb. The agency identified the man as Wissam Dalla and said that he entered Lebanon illegally and was staying with relatives in a Beirut southern suburb where he was planning another “terrorist attack.” The 23-year-old man jumped from the 7th floor of the building where he was staying late Friday night and later succumbed to his wounds in hospital. Local media outlets said the gunmen were members of the militant Hezbollah group, adding that the dead man was suspected of links to the extremist Islamic State organization.

