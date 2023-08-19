Skip to Content
Kansas judge allows ACLU to intervene in lawsuit over gender markers on driver’s licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has agreed to allow the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas to intervene in a lawsuit that seeks to force the state to list the sex that people were assigned at birth on their driver’s licenses. Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a lawsuit last month seeking to compel the Kansas Department of Revenue to permanently halt gender marker changes. It points to a new state law with strict definitions of sex along biological lines. The ACLU successfully sought to become a party to the lawsuit, arguing that the interests of its transgender clients would be irreparably harmed if Kobach prevails.

