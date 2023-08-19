Communities across New England picking up after a spate of tornadoes

BOSTON (AP) — Communities across New England were picking up Saturday a day after a spate of tornadoes swept through the region. Four tornadoes were confirmed Friday in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and the National Weather Service was investigating a possible fifth in eastern Connecticut. Friday’s strong winds knocked down trees, damaged homes, flooded roadways and in one case, lifted a car off a highway in Rhode Island. There were no injuries reported. Rhode Island residents were cleaning up debris Saturday, including clearing fallen trees away from roads. New England usually gets only a few tornadoes a year. Most, but not all, are relatively weak.

