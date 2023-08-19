1 dead, 185 structures destroyed in eastern Washington wildfire

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in eastern Washington state has destroyed at least 185 structures, closed a major highway and left one person dead. The blaze started on the west side of Medical Lake, a town west of Spokane, at about 12:30 p.m. Friday. That is according to a Washington State Department of Natural Resources spokesperson. The fire grew to 14.8 square miles by Saturday morning, with zero containment. The burned structures were a mixture of homes and outbuildings. Spokesperson Isabelle Hoygaard said Saturday evacuations were ordered for the town as winds blew the flames south. It burned through the south side of the town and then jumped Interstate 90 Friday night, forcing its closure. It remained closed in both directions Saturday.

