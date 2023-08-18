UN condemns recent gang attacks in Haiti as Kenya deploys recon mission to troubled nation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. human rights officials are denouncing what they called the “extreme brutality” of gangs in Haiti as thousands flee several neighborhoods in the country’s capital this week amid a surge in violence. The killings have intensified in recent weeks as Kenyan media reported that a reconnaissance mission from the African country composed of nearly a dozen senior police officers was expected to arrive in Haiti on Friday. Kenya has offered to lead an international force to help Haiti’s understaffed and under resourced police department quell gang violence.

