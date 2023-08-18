North Carolina laws curtailing transgender rights prompt less backlash than 2016 ‘bathroom bill’

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina was ground zero in the nationwide fight over transgender rights with the passage of its 2016 “bathroom bill.” But the public pushback against three new laws passed this week has been light in comparison. Republicans on Wednesday enacted a law banning gender-affirming medical treatments for minors by overriding the Democratic governor’s veto. Other new laws prohibit instruction about gender identity and sexuality in K-4 public school classrooms and ban transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams from middle and high school through college. Top GOP legislators said this week’s measures already have taken effect in other states and resonate with the public.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM and GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.