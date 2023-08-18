Mississippi seeks new court hearing to revive its permanent stripping of some felons’ voting rights
By KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mississippi is asking a federal appeals court for a second hearing on whether it can permanently strip voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies. A divided panel of 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges ruled that the practice amounted to unconstitutionally cruel and unusual punishment. On Friday, state attorneys asked the full 16-member court to take another look at the 2-1 ruling, which was handed down Aug. 4. In its latest filing, the state argues that the panel’s decision conflicts with Supreme Court precedent and would “inflict profound damage” if it stands.