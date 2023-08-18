Iran’s foreign minister visits Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince as tensions between rivals ease

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has met with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of his visit to the kingdom, a sign of how the two countries are trying to ease tensions after years of turmoil. Saudi state television aired images of Prince Mohammed sitting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. The state-run Saudi Press Agency offered few substantive details of their conversation, saying merely that they reviewed relations and “future opportunities for cooperation.” Amirabdollahian wrote online that the talks lasted for 90 minutes and were “honest, open, useful and fruitful.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.