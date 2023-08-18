Hungary is to produce combat drones in cooperation with Israel and Germany, the prime minister says

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has signed an agreement to manufacture combat drones in cooperation with Israeli and German companies as part of an effort to grow and modernize its military and defense industry. Speaking at the opening ceremony of a new combat vehicle factory on Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the drones will be produced in cooperation with Israeli defense technology company UVision, and with a German partner that he did not specify. The agreement comes as Orban’s government has sought to enlarge its fighting forces and increase production of military equipment. Orban said Hungary would reach the NATO goal this year of spending 2% of its GDP on defense.

