Georgia Medicaid program with work requirement off to slow start even as thousands lose coverage

ATLANTA (AP) — Public health advocates say Georgia appears to be doing little to promote its new Medicaid plan or enroll people in it. The program expanded Medicaid coverage to people making up to 100% of the poverty line, but only if they document they are working, volunteering, studying or in vocational rehabilitation for 80 hours per month. It’s the nation’s only Medicaid program with a work requirement. State officials say they are engaging with stakeholders, community partners and others to help get the word out about the plan. Health advocates say they haven’t seen a robust outreach effort since the program launched July 1.

