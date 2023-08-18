Florida ethics commission chair can’t work simultaneously for Disney World governing district

The new administrator of Walt Disney World’s governing district can’t continue to work in his new job and be chair of Florida’s ethics commission at the same time. That’s according to a legal opinion issued this week. Glen Gilzean, an ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis, can’t continue in both positions because state law prohibits public employees from serving as members on the Florida Commission on Ethics. Gilzean was first appointed to the ethics commission by DeSantis in 2019. He was hired in May at an annual salary of $400,000 as the administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District after DeSantis appointees took control of its board.

