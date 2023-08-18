China blasts US-Japan-South Korea summit, warns of ‘contradictions and increasing tensions’

BEIJING (AP) — China is blasting this weekend’s summit among the leaders of the U.S., Japan and South Korea, saying no country should “seek its own security at the expense of the security interests of others and of regional peace and stability.” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing that “the international community has its own judgment as to who is creating contradictions and increasing tensions.” The Asia-Pacific should “not become a dueling ground for geopolitical rivalry,” Wang added. Historically frosty relations between South Korea and Japan have rapidly thawed over the past year, partly as they share concerns about China’s assertiveness in the Pacific.

