Uganda’s leader slams World Bank for holding up new loans after his country enacted an anti-gay law
By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
Associated Press
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s president has slammed the World Bank, calling the global lender “insufferable” for holding up new loans after the East African country enacted an anti-gay bill that includes the death penalty in some cases. A statement on Thursday by President Yoweri Museveni said he was struggling to restrain himself “from exploding with anger.” The World Bank — which has over the years played a key role in financing ambitious government projects in Uganda and helped build many roads, schools and hospitals — had deployed a team to the country after the law was enacted in May. It determined that additional measures were necessary to ensure projects align with the bank’s environmental and social standards.