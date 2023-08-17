Sweden raises its terror threat level to 2nd-highest following recent Quran burnings
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden on Thursday raised its terrorism alert level one notch to the second-highest following recent Quran burnings in the Scandinavian country, which sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim nations. Sweden’s domestic security service, SAPO, said the overall security situation has deteriorated and the risk of terrorism in Sweden was now at level four — “high threat” — on its five-point scale. It was the first time since 2016 that SAPO raised it to that level. Sweden has in recent weeks warned citizens abroad and businesses linked to the country to “observe increased vigilance and caution” following a string of public Quran burnings by an Iraqi asylum-seeker. Earlier this year, a far-right activist from Denmark burned the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.